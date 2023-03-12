Obituaries » Leslie A. Beagle

Burial Date: March 16, 2023

Leslie Ann Beagle, 73 years of age, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Leslie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James “Jerry” Beagle. Left to mourn her passing is her daughter, Shannon Barth and her granddaughter, Haley Barth. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Leslie will be remembered for her love of family, friends, shopping, and baking cookies. Friends and family will gather to celebrate Leslie’s life on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41017, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place at Hughes Chapel Cemetery, Walton, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of donations to the U.C. Foundation (Barrett Cancer Center), 3200 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.