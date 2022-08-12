Obituaries » Leroy D. Bieber

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: August 19, 2022 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Aug. 19, 10 - 10:30 a.m.

Leroy David Bieber, 79, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away on Friday, August 12th at his residence. Leroy was born on October 13, 1942 in Allentown, PA. He served in the Air Force and previously worked as an analyst with the U.S. Department of Treasury. Leroy was preceded in death by his son, Jason Bieber. He is survived by his loving wife, Lora (Worthen) Bieber; son, David (Lisa) Bieber; daughter-in-law, Rae Bieber; and five grandchildren, Olivia, Anna, Nathan, Skylar & Nolan. Visitation will be held at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY on Thursday, August 18th from 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 19th beginning at 10 a.m. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Alexandria Funeral Home facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AlexandriaFuneralHome. Interment will follow at Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria. Memorial Contributions are suggested to the League for Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Rd, Batavia, OH 45103 or to the charity of donor’s choice.