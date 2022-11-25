Obituaries » Leroy B. Lauer

Burial Date: November 30, 2022

Leroy B. Lauer, 71, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas. Leroy was born in Dayton, KY on December 5, 1950. He retired from Northern Kentucky University in 2000 after 33 years of service. Leroy enjoyed fishing, camping, Sunday drives, playing cards, watching westerns but his pride & joy were his granddaughters. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and Saint Mary of the Assumption Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Marie (nee Sacksteder) Lauer; siblings: Arthur Lauer, Joseph Lauer, Roseann Lauer and Janet Moreland. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary M Lauer (nee Steffen); 2 daughters Melissa Neal and Maria (Elliott) Bowling; 3 granddaughter, Sophie, Izabella and Emma; 5 siblings: Vince Lauer, Paul Lauer, Patricia Shingleton, Ginny Gaskins and Sister Bernamarie SND; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 30 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, KY. Interment in Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY.