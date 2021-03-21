Obituaries » Leonard W. Schultz

Burial Date: March 25, 2021 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 March 25, 11:30 a.m.

Leonard W. Schultz Jr. (Buddy), 90, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at The Seasons of Alexandria. Buddy was born on July 31, 1930 in Melbourne, KY to Leonard and Anna Gunkel Schultz. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 63 years, Betty (Backsman) Schultz; brothers, Elmer Schultz, Herb Schultz, Ed Schultz, Harold Schultz, Al Schultz, and a sister, Anna Mae Gosney. Buddy is survived by five children: Greg (Connie) Schultz of Alexandria, Bev (Dave) Rechtin of Falmouth, Randy (Mary Jane) Schultz of California, Chris (Tracy) Schultz of Independence, and Lynn (Doug) Mayberry of Union. He also leaves eight grandchildren: Michael Schultz, Bryan Schultz, Andy Schultz, Dana Meyer, David Schultz, Brett Mayberry, Kaylee Schultz, and Dalton Schultz, fifteen great-grandchildren and sisters, Della Kramer and Freida Hartig. Buddy retired as a heavy equipment operator, but the activity he enjoyed the most was farming and growing plants. He also helped run a dairy farm with his father in Melbourne. After retirement he was a member of Campbell County Farmer’s Market up into his 80’s where he continued to provide fresh vegetables to the community. Buddy was an Army Veteran and a member of VFW 3205 in Alexandria. Buddy had a strong faith and friendship in Christ. He was a member of Saint Mary Parish in Alexandria. He was at Church virtually anytime the doors were open. He and his late wife enjoyed visiting Our Lady’s Farm in Falmouth once a month. The joy of his life was spending time with his family. He and Betty hosted numerous large family gatherings at their home in Alexandria for many years. He said many times that what made life worth living was Faith, Family and Food. Visitation will be at Saint Mary Church Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment to follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas.