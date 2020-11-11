Obituaries » Leonard T. Garland

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family of Mr. Leonard Thomas Garland has requested that all services be PRIVATE.

Obituary Viewed 20 times















Mr. Leonard Thomas Garland, age 67 of Gray Lane, London, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday evening at the St. Joseph of London Hospital.

He was the father of Michael Garland of Barbourville, Kentucky, Tom Garland of Covington, Kentucky, Crystal Hines and husband, Matt and Angela Weir and husband, Chris all of Burlington, Kentucky. He was the brother of Marvin Garland of Corbin, Kentucky and Geraldine Smallwood of Barbourville, Kentucky. He was also blessed with ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was a Self-employed Welder and was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family of Mr. Leonard Thomas Garland has requested that all services be PRIVATE.