Leonard Robbins, Jr.

Burial Date: February 3, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home Friday, February 3, 2023 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Leonard Robbins Jr.

94 of Taylor Mill, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was born in Pendleton County, Kentucky to the late Leonard Sr. and Mable Robbins. Leonard was the owner and operator of Leonard’s Tire and Repair. He enjoyed Bluegrass and Country Music and spending time with his wife on the front porch swing. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 ½ years Esther Robbins; children Sharon (Tony) Burkhart, Becky Niemeyer and Tom (Tracy) Robbins; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 21 great great grandchildren; 2 sets of twin great great grandchildren on the way; sister Diana Bush; many extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents Leonard is preceded in death by his sons Robert, Gary, and Jeff Robbins. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions are suggested to St. Jude, Bluegrass Council of the Blind or Oak Ridge Baptist Church where Leonard was a member. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Leonard’s family.