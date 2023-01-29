Obituaries » Leonard Kessler

Burial Date: February 4, 2023 Rest Haven Mausoleum Feb. 4, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 64 times















Leonard “Len” Kessler, 68, left us for his next journey on January 29th, 2023, at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash. Len was born to parents Frederick “Fritz” and Pat Kessler on March 27, 1954. He attended LaSalle High School and graduated in 1972. Len married Carol Davidson on August 8th, 1976, in Cincinnati, OH. He worked as an engineer for about 40 years, before retiring around 2018. In his free time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles. Len also loved music, watching football, building things, and working on his computer or other electronics. Of his several hobbies, he instilled a love of several, including music and motorcycles, into both of his children.

Len was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Patricia Kessler. He leaves behind his loving wife, Carol, daughter Caroline Kessler of New York, and son Andrew (Sara) Kessler. Len got great pleasure from his grandchildren Sophia and Frederick.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at Rest Haven Mausoleum. A celebration of life will follow the service at Swaim Park Lodge, 7650 Cooper Road, Montgomery OH 45242. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.