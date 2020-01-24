Obituaries » Leonard J. Keller
Leonard J. Keller
January 24, 2020
Burial Date: January 30, 2020
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Jan. 30, 7 - 7:30 p.m.
Kelloer, Leonard Joseph “Joe”, 70, of Edgewood, Ky. passed away January 24, 2020 at Rosedale Green, Latonia. He was the Past Owner of Keller Injection Molding, and worked for Johnson Control. He is survived by his Wife; Margaret “Peggy” Keller, Son; Leonard Joseph Keller Jr.(Kristen) of Huron, Ohio, Daughters; Erica Keller of Louisville, Ky, Katie Keller of Fort Mitchell, Ky, Brothers; Gary Keller of Ocala, Fla., Rick Keller of Elsmere, Ky, Sisters; Carol (Rick) Thomas of Edgewood, Lynn (Ernie) Lucci of Erlanger, 6 Grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Celebration of Life will begin at 7:00 Pm