Obituaries » Leonard Carboina

Burial Date: November 19, 2022 5245 Madison Pike Independence, Kentucky 41051 Nov. 19, 3 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 76 times















Leonard “Lenny” Carboina, 69, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. He was a retired deputy Clerk with Hamilton County Courts, a former Chief of Police with Cincinnati Private Police Association and a member of St. Cecilia Church, Independence. He was preceded in death by his wife Cathryn Fugazzi-Carboina and a brother-Roger Miller.

Survived by his son Vincent Carboina and lots of nieces and nephews.

Visitation 1- 3:00 pm with Memorial Service beginning at 3pm Saturday November 19, 2022 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE. Burial St Cecilia Church Cemetery, Independence.