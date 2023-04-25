Obituaries » Leo W. Martin

Burial Date: May 1, 2023 Mary Queen of Heaven 1150 Donaldson Hwy Erlanger, KY 41018 May 1, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Leo William Martin November 9, 2022-April 25, 2023, beloved son of Brittani and Rob Martin, brother to Ella, Teddey, and Grace Martin. Grandson of Robert & Shelly Perry and Ed & Dinah Martin. Great grandson of Bill and Gayle Freeland. Leo was born with several medical complexities and fought through many. Although Leo’s time on earth was short, it was impactful by the knowledge he was able to give his medical team for future children. Leo is and was dearly loved and will be forever missed, his family is grateful for the time they were able to spend with him. Leo strong like moose.