Obituaries » Leo E. Queen

Burial Date: May 20, 2023 St. Therese Church 11 Temple Place Southgate, KY 41071 May 20, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 60 times















Leo Everett Queen, 89, of Southgate, Kentucky, passed away on April 19th, 2023 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Fort

Thomas, Kentucky.

He was born on July 20, 1933 to the late William Queen and Mary Therese Spaulding in Washington, Indiana. After

graduating Washington Catholic High School, Leo went to college at Purdue University. Leaving after completing his

Freshman year, Leo moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, taking a job with Procter and Gamble and continuing night classes at the

University of Cincinnati. Somewhat homesick and wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps of a job on the railroad, he

moved back home to work for the rail mail service. Realizing he missed his position in Cincinnati, he was hired back at

P&G where he worked as a paper research and development technician for many years, developing a loyal connection to

Charmin toilet paper and Bounty towels.

While living in Cincinnati, and frequenting the Terrace Hilton Cafeteria, his polished shoes and unassuming manner

caught the eye of his future sister-in-law, Jane Kovacik, who introduced Leo to her sister Rose Marie.

Leo and Rose went on to get married, and had four children, raising them in Northern Kentucky. Leo was an avid

traveler, his favorite mode of transportation, a train, passed on from his father William’s career with the Baltimore and

Ohio Railroad. After the passing of their teenage son Michael in a swimming accident, Leo started into a hobby of model

railroading building an elaborate basement display as he worked through his grief. “Lionel” Leo also had a fascination

with automobiles, owning over thirty different models over the span of his lifetime, and enjoyed waxing them to a like

new shine. He was a man of action going at projects like killing snakes or looking for any opportunity to take a trip. After

his wife Rose passed, he went on a decade’s long National Parks and Monuments adventure, visiting all, except a few

hard-to-reach ones in Alaska. His winter travels typically included a VIA Rail train trip across Canada and his summer

ones, an Amtrak cross country journey through the varied landscapes of the United States. Leo was also a life-long NFL

fan, the Cincinnati Bengals his preferred team to watch. He was a quiet and humble man that enjoyed eating sweets,

making biscuits and gravy breakfasts, and having a post dinner toothpick. He liked playing cards, taking in a good John

Wayne Western, and listening to music. His clothing of choice was a cherished train patch vest. He liked wearing a

variety of hats (Tilley to cowboy), and he sported a trim white beard post retirement. But his most lasting legacy is his

love of family. Combining travel with family put him in his happy place and provided countless “Life is Good” moments

for his siblings, his children, his nieces and nephews, and his grandchildren whom he adored. Underneath it all was a

deep devotion to God and his Catholic Faith. His favorite saint was St. Padre Pio.

Leo was preceded in death by his wife Rose Marie (nee Ruschman), son Michael and siblings Victor (Cleo) Queen,

Rosemary (Olen) Ledgerwood, Ralph (Madeline) Queen, Dorothy (John / “Red”) Kushineruk, Bernice (Gene) Jerger, and

Alice (Bill) Fyffe.

Leo is survived by his children Monica (James) Phillips, Milissa (Kerry) DeVice, and Matthew (Joan) Queen, grandchildren

Taylor (Melissa Degroat) DeVice, Megan DeVice, Emma Phillips, and Michael Queen, and great grandchild Sawyer

DeVice.

Visitation will be held at St. Therese Parish, Saturday May 20 th from 9:30am to 10:30am, with Mass following. Burial will

take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky.