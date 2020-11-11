Obituaries » Leo C. Grosser

Burial Date: November 17, 2020 348 Dudley Road Edgewood, KY 41017 Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

Leo Charles Grosser passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, at age 89. Leo was a loving father to his daughter, Leslie Grosser; son, Brian Grosser (Heejung Chang); his granddaughter, Jillian Grosser; grandson, Anthony Grosser; and his brother, David Grosser (Carol). He is also survived by his partner, Betty Gilbert; her son, John Gilbert (Steph); daughters, Maria Picken (Brian), Patty Chapman (Chris); and six grandchildren. Leo was preceded in death by his father, Albert Grosser; mother, Rose (Wiegand) Grosser; siblings, Monsignor Elmer Grosser, Paul Grosser, Ruth Schuler, Jack Grosser and Tom Grosser. Leo grew up in Bellevue, KY and had a successful career as a Mechanical Engineer, establishing his own company Lee Grosser Associates Inc. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Pius X Church (Edgewood, KY) beginning at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions are suggested to the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute 3113 Bellevue Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229.