The family understands that many people would like to show their respect but at this time they will not be having a service

Leland Dude Whitson

9/21/1934 to 3/13/2023

Leland Dude Whitson, 88, was called home on March 13, 2023, at Gallatin County Nursing & Rehab under Hospice cares in Warsaw. KY. He was born September 21st, 1934 in London, Ky. He was the son of the late Speed and Dora (Brummett) Whitson.

Leland retired in 2019 after years of employment that allowed him to provide for his family. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He loved to listen to music as well as playing the guitar. He also enjoyed being outdoors either tinkering with different projects or just sitting and enjoying the weather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George Whitson, Estel Whitson, Russell (Red) Whitson, Oliver Whitson, also by his sisters, Flossie Whitson and Kathleen Powers. He was also preceded in death by one grandchild Nathaniel (Little Nate) Whitson. He is survived by one brother Elmo Whitson of Cynthiana, Ky. He is survived by his children, Richard (Richie) Whitson and his wife Nicole of Sanders, Ky, Jennifer Reed of Warsaw, Ky, Brandon Ballance and Leann of Glencoe, Ky, Sandy Moore and her husband Ronnie of Falmouth, Ky, Russell Whitson of Butler, Ky, and Diane Greene and her husband Randy of Cincinnati, Oh. He is also survived by his grandchildren Maribella Whitson, Amanda McDowell, Ashley Serrano, Amy True, John Whitson, and Laura Whitson. He has several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that will also miss him.

