Burial Date: May 4, 2022

LeighAnn Pfetzer, 38, of Burlington, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at her home in Burlington. She was born April 9, 1984 in Edgewood to the late Stephen and Donna Pfetzer. LeighAnn was a loving person with a huge heart. She was determined and hard working and loved to have fun. LeighAnn was strong and brave and fought until the end. She enjoyed gardening and crafting, and had a natural talent for making something beautiful. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Donna (nee: Volz) Pfetzer, her brother, Charlie Pfetzer and her sister, Andrea Pfetzer. LeighAnn is survived by her loving sisters: Lauren (Joe) Hayes and Emily Pfetzer, her beloved niece and nephew: Vivian and Harrison Hayes, her dear grandmother, Joan Volz and her loving aunt, Gina Volz. A visitation will be held for LeighAnn on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held immediately following the visitation at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. LeighAnn will be laid to rest with her family at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY immediately following the services at the Funeral Home.