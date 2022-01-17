Obituaries » Leatrice J. Eisenman

Burial Date: January 25, 2022 Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:30am at St Agnes Church in Ft Wright.

Obituary Viewed 60 times















Leatrice “Joy” Eisenman, 96, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at Colonial Gardens in Florence KY. Joy was born in Dayton, KY, and lived most of her life in Ft Wright where she had wonderful neighbors. She was married to her late husband Richard Eisenman for 45 years. She describes her life’s work as very interesting; she enjoys baking and playing cards. Her favorite food is fried chicken and loved to vacation in Cape Cod. Survivors include her sons Ronald (Debbie) Eisenman and Robert (Cindy) Eisenman, grandchildren Becky (Ryan) Gentil, Jenny (Kevin) Moreland, and Scott (Erikka) Moore. Also surviving are 7 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:30am at St Agnes Church in Ft Wright. Burial will be held at St Stephen Cemetery in Ft Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charity of Donor’s Choice.