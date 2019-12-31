Obituaries » Leanna N. Green

Burial Date: January 5, 2020

Leanna Nicole Green, age 36, of Independence, KY, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was a dedicated greeter at Walmart and a member of Piner Baptist Church. Leanna enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts, electronic gadgets, and her dogs, Apollo and Bella. She was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Vivian Clayton and her grandfather, Charles Jones.

Survivors include her parents, Troy and Lisa Green; sisters, Tricia Pierson (Thomas) and Desiree Green (Rob McCracken); grandparents, Jim & Susan Green and Dora Jones; niece, Zoe Mae McCracken; and nephew, James Dylan.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 6 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy., Florence, KY 41042. Interment will be on Monday, January 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger, KY.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center — Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.