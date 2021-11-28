Obituaries » LCPL David J. Cummings

Burial Date: December 4, 2021

LCPL David James Cummings, 36 of Erlanger, KY passed away November 28th, 2021 at Fort Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton, OH. He was a member of the United States 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division and the Army Reserves. Serving his country was a lifelong dream of his and he held great respect for his military Brothers and Sisters. He was a kind and loving soul who cared about everyone he came in contact with. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed collecting vintage G. I. Joe’s. He is preceded in death by his father David Mosley. His is survived by his mother Regina Mosley, 2 sisters Heather and Miranda Cummings, 6 nieces, 4 nephews, and fiance Mary Jane Jarvis. Visitation will be held on Saturday December 4, 2021 from 9:00am – 11:00am at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 11:00. Interment will be in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill.