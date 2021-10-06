Obituaries » Lawrence Vogt

Burial Date: October 11, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Oct. 11, 1 p.m.

Lawrence “LV” Vogt, 74 of Dayton, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. “LV” enjoyed golf, softball, karaoke, and was always the life of the party. He served his country in the US Army. “LV” is survived by his children Larry (Shauna) Vogt, Steve Vogt and Kira Vogt; grandchildren Colton, Alyssa and Emily; sister Ann Nicolaci; many extended family members and friends. “LV” will be greatly missed. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow with military honors in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.