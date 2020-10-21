Obituaries » Lawrence T. Maschmeyer

Burial Date: October 24, 2020

Lawrence T. Maschmeyer 91 years of age passed away peacefully at his residence with his loving family by his side. Larry was the loving husband of the late Margaret Maschmeyer (nee Arnzen). Loving father of Mary Maschmeyer – Schuler (Rick), Anne Maschmeyer, Mike Maschmeyer (Susan), Lauri Heck, and Teri Compton (Ed). Loving grandfather of Nine and Six Great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Donny Maschmeyer (Gerri). He received his BA from Thomas More and his MBA from St. Xavier University. Larry worked for Cincinnati Gas and Electric in Management in the Power Production Department. He was an Army Korean War Veteran. Visitation Saturday October 24, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at St. Augustine Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: St Charles Community 600 Farrell Drive, Covington, KY 41011. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements.