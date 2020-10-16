Obituaries » Lawrence J. Meagher

Burial Date: October 20, 2020

Lawrence John Meagher Jr., 97, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on October 16, 2020 at his residence. Lawrence was a truck driver for Budig Trucking Company for 28 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Elizabeth Meagher; his sons, Michael and Lawrence Meagher III; his grandson, Daryl Beal; and his brothers, James, Philip, Robert, and Jack Meagher. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Simpson; and his grandchildren, Aaron Grolla, Lawrence Meagher IV, Dwana Meagher, Dwight Beal, Dwayne Beal, Deana Beal, Melissa Meagher Lighthall, Christopher Meagher, Kendra Young, and Kenneth Young. He also leaves behind 20 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 11:00AM-12:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A short prayer service will follow the visitation at 12:30PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell.