Obituaries » Lawrence Howe, Jr.

Burial Date: September 2, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Sept. 2, 1 p.m.

Lawrence Howe, Jr. 69 years of age, of Walton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Lawrence was born in Burlington to the late Mary Lou and Lawrence Howe, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Linda Howe for 50 years. Loving father of Tonya Arrasmith (Chris), Stacy Craddock (Kelly), and Lawrence Travis Howe (Elise). Proud grandfather of Meagan, Rusty, Dylan, Ryan, Tommy, and Lucas. Lawrence also leaves behind his dear sister, Jeanette Skimerton (Dan). Lawrence was a home builder and a farmer for many years. He was also a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. Services will follow at 1 pm. Burial at Burlington Cemetery. The family knows how much Lawrence was loved by friends and family. With the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, the family supports and understands that many may be unable to attend due to health concerns. Memorial donations may be left in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Association 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude, Memphis, TN 38105.