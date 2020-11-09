Obituaries » Lawrence E. Elam, Sr.

Burial Date: November 13, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Nov. 13, 2 p.m.

Lawrence Edward Elam Sr. “Duddy”, 70, of Batavia, Ohio passed away at his home surrounded by family on November 9, 2020. Duddy was a very welcoming person that made everyone feel like family. He possessed a great sense of humor and was always joking. His hobby was woodworking, but his passion was his family, especially his grandkids.

Duddy is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Marjorie Rene Elam (nee Durham); children, Aaron Elam, Michael (Katlyn) Williams, Jamie Durham-Urton (Brandon Urton), Christopher Durham (Esther Beduya), Lawrence Edward Elam Jr., Rusty Elam, Shawn Elam; 35 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Rickey Hendrickson, Vickey Lee Hendrickson, Chucky Hendrickson; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, William Elmer Elam, Robert Leroy Elam, Barbara Jean Elam-Eapmon, Shirley Ann “Suggie” Elam and 2 infant siblings; father, William Elam Sr.; mother; Ida Mae Hendrickson; and step-father, Mosco Hendrickson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10 am until the funeral service at 2 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Livestream of the funeral service is available below by clicking the link. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.