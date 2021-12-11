Obituaries » Lawrence A. Long

Lawrence A. Long, 70 years of age, of Florence, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Lawrence was born in Furth, Germany to the late Donald Long and Anni Chewning. He is also preceded in death by his dear sister, Barbara Stewart. Left to mourn his passing is his loving niece and caregiver, Karen Spaulding (Jeremy); daughter, Stacey Vann; brothers, John Long (Susie) and Donald Long; sister, Karen Christmas; step-mother, Tomi Long; half-brothers, William Chewning and Carlton Chewning; and half-sister, Laurin Long. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Lawrence spent many years driving a bus for Tank. He enjoyed model railroading, but most of all spending time with his family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions are suggested to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.