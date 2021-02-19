Obituaries » Lawanna J. Rechtin

Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue, at a later date.

Lawanna “Wanda” (nee Janson) Rechtin, 91 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on February 19, 2021 at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center, Cold Spring, KY.

Lawanna “Wanda” was born June 19, 1929 in Bellevue, KY to Henry and Lillian Gerding Janson.

She was a homemaker, vice-president of Tom Rechtin Heating & Air Conditioning, member of Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish and Past President of Mother’s Club at Sacred Heart. She also loved quilting and her Cincinnati Reds.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Fr. Hank Janson, Raymond Janson, and Robert Janson.

She is survived by her Husband of 55 years, Thomas C Rechtin, Son, Tom (Chrissie) Rechtin, Daughter, Amy Rechtin. Also loving grandchildren, Nolan, Hannah, Kamron, and Hadyn, great grandchild, Cyla.

Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Memorials are requested to Sacred Heart Church, Capital Campaign, 318 Division Street, Bellevue, Kentucky 41073.