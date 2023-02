Obituaries » Laverne B. Neltner Hemmerle

Burial Date: February 15, 2023 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 Feb. 15, 11 a.m.

Laverne Barbara Neltner (nee Hemmerle), 83, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY. Laverne was born in Southgate, KY on July 19, 1939. She was a homemaker and member of Saint Mary Parish. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret (nee Feldman) Hemmerle. Laverne is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerry Neltner; seven children: Barbara (Dan) Dykes, Margie (Mark) Arnold, John (Jean) Neltner. Thomas (Grace) Neltner, Rob (Kimberly) Neltner, Amy (Les) Leicht and Beth (Thom) Guidi; two sisters: Sister Mary Agnes Hemmerle Notre Dame and Mary Momper; 20 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001, from 9:30 AM – 10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to: Cultivating Legacy Capital Campaign C\0 St Mary of the Assumption Parish, Carmel Manor Nursing Home, St. Elizabeth Hospice, Bishop Brossart High School.