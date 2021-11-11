Obituaries » Laurie L. Dirr



Laurie Lee Nelson Dirr, age 50, of Walton, KY, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021. Laurie was an English teacher at Grant County High School and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Independence. Laurie was a devoted mother and wife. She loved being a mom and participating in her children’s activities including football mom, gymnastics, cheerleading, and their educations. Laurie is survived by her loving husband, Steven Dirr; her beloved children, Andrea Dirr, Eric Dirr, Julia Dirr, and Michael Dirr; parents, Forrest and Pat Nelson; and brother, Daniel Nelson (Ricki). Visitation will be Monday, November 15, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the “Dirr Children Education Fund”, c/o Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051 or by clicking on the red donate button below.