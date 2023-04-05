Obituaries » Laura Lockwood

Burial Date: June 3, 2023 Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church 8101 Beechmont Ave Cincinnati, OH 45255 June 3, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 14 times















Laura, born to William Phillips and Patricia Wilson, was born in Altus Oklahoma. Moving shortly thereafter to Midland Michigan with her family where she graduated from Dow High School. She was very active in drama, performing arts and marching band. She graduated from Oakland University and moved to Cincinnati where she began her life long career in Sales and raised her two children as a single mother. She dedicated her life to taking care of others both in her career and personal life, was an active member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal church and often donated her time to serve others through the interfaith hospitality network. She loved the performing arts, cycling, spending time with family and dancing while cooking dinners with her kids. Most will remember Laura for her laugh, charisma and ability to positively change the energy in the room.

Laura was preceded in death by her Father William Phillips, and her brother Mark Phillips. She is survived by her children Katheryn and Brad Lockwood her mother Patricia Wilson, father Michael Wilson, sister Katherine Roberts (Giles Roberts), nephews Colin and Geofrey Roberts, brother Michael Phillips (Julia Phillips), and childhood and lifelong friend Sue Emerick.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 at the Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church.