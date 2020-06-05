Obituaries » Laura L. Peters Asby

Services are private.

Laura Lee (Asby) Peters was born on April 29, 1979, in Greenville, NC. She passed at home, surrounded by her “boys” — husband Barry Peters and son Davis Peters, on June 5, 2020 in Alexandria, KY.

Laura was born the second child to Stan and Diane Asby. Laura grew up in the Washington/Greenville, NC area and attended Greenville Christian Academy where she graduated in 1997. Upon high school graduation, Laura attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA where she majored in Communications/Psychology and traveled and sang with Light until her graduation in 2000. After graduating from Liberty, she returned to Greenville, NC and was actively involved in Unity Church while traveling and singing with Movin’ Up.

It was while traveling that she met and became quick friends with Barry M. Peters of Newark, DE. Soon they fell in love and eventually married on March 11, 2006 in Greenville. Barry and Laura served in full-time church ministry from the onset of their marriage, serving churches in FL, TN, OH and currently KY where Laura has faithfully and lovingly served beside her husband who is the Lead Pastor at Main Street Church in Alexandria, KY.

Laura’s heart to serve people has always been evident even as she was currently pursuing a second degree in counseling and in an internship program with The Eve Center of Cincinnati. Anyone who knew her understood that outside of her love for and relationship with Jesus Christ, her family was the most important thing and her boys were her whole heart and world. For years, she faithfully walked by Barry’s side and then on March 12, 2009 God blessed Laura with the honor of becoming mom to a precious boy named Davis Anderson—by far her most cherished accomplishment.

Laura is survived by her husband, Barry M. Peters and son, Davis Anderson Peters of Alexandria, KY; her parents Stan and Diane Asby of Greenville, NC; her brother Quentin Asby, sister-in-law Lori Asby, and two nephews Alan and Bryce Asby all of Greenville, NC; in-laws Barry and Sandy Peters of Palm Coast, FL; brother-in-law Greg Peters, sister-in-law Denise Peters and nephew Seth of Palm Coast, FL; sister-in-law Lisa Miller, brother-in-law Chris Miller, nephew Logan and niece Zoey Miller of Boise, Idaho.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Main Street Church located at 11093 Alexandria Pike. Private services will be held on Wednesday at Main Street. The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/MainStreetChurch.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to The Eve Center of Cincinnati or to the student center renovation at Main Street Church.