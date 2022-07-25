Obituaries » Laura L. Jones

Services will be held privately.

Laura Lynn Jones (nee Porter), 62 of Cold Spring, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2022. Laura is survived by her father Wendell Samuel (Raetta) Porter, Mother Joy Lee (the late Hugh) Williams, son Benjamen Samuel (Dawn) Porter, daughter Sarah Montagna, brother Jimmy (Suzanne) Porter, sister LeeAnn Biddle, grandchildren Alex and Presley Neudigate, Jason Montagna, Leena Montagna and Chaz Fry, nieces Julia and Samantha Porter and nephew Michael Biddle. She is preceded in death by her grandson Robbie Neudigate. Laura went to Campbell County High School and Northern Kentucky University where she obtained her LPN license. Services will be held privately.