Oct. 3, 10 - 11 a.m.

Laura K. Gallucci Leising, 87, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Laura was a homemaker. She graduated from Newport High School in 1951. Laura formerly worked at Western Southern Life Insurance Company in Cincinnati, OH. She was an avid bowler at Glenn Schmidt’s Bowling Alley in Newport, KY and her bowling team was sponsored by the Gillette Brothers. Laura was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Laura was born May 24, 1933 in Newport, KY to the late James Gallucci and Laura (nee: Biery) Gallucci. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Robert Leising, II.

Laura is survived by her Husband, Robert Leising, Daughter, Laura Lemberg, Grandsons, Shane C. (Sarah) Holloway, Matthew B. Lemberg, James M. Lemberg and Great Grandchildren, Aubrey M. & Xander C. Holloway.

Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 South Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Holy Spirit Parish, Newport, Kentucky, with Msgr. William F. Cleves, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.