Obituaries » Laura K. Fitzgerald

Burial Date: February 22, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue ERLANGER, KY 41018 Feb. 22, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 30 times















Laura Katherine “Katie” Fitzgerald, 41, of Florence, KY passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022. She was born September 24, 1980 in Cincinnati, OH. Katie faced many struggles throughout her life; she had developmental delays and battled with seizures her entire life. Even with all of her struggles, Katie always had a positive attitude. She was gentle, loving and friendly and she will be dearly missed. Katie had lots of love and support from Volunteers of America and Redwood School. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Lawrence and Ruth LaVerne Fitzgerald, and her maternal grandparents: Ira and Edna Frazier. Katie is the beloved daughter of Timothy and Valeeta Fitzgerald, and the beloved sister of Brian Fitzgerald. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial visitation will be held for Katie on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. A Catholic Blessing Service will be held at 12:30 immediately following the visitation at the Funeral Home. Katie will be laid to rest at St. Mary Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY.