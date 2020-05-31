Obituaries » Laura F. Beasley

Linnemann Funeral Home 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005

Laura Francis “Frankie” Beasley (Nee: Webb), 76, of Burlington, KY passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. Frankie was born July 23, 1943 in Burlington, KY to the late Herbert and Mary Webb. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: John, Kenneth, and Eugene Webb. Frankie was a very loving person, and her family was her true joy. She will be remembered for always bringing the family together and feeding them. Frankie will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind. She is survived by her loving son: John (Kellye) Beasley, her beloved granddaughter: Chelan Beasley, her dear siblings: Donnie (Kathy) Webb, and Edith Webb, her nieces: Laura Webb Thompson, and Elizabeth Webb, her nephew: Kenneth (Shelley) Webb Jr., her great nieces and nephews: Aiden and Jada Thompson, and Noah and Nathan Webb, her dear friends: Chuck and Marilyn Jones, and numerous other loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A visitation will be held for Frankie on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 7pm at the Funeral Home.