Laura B. Lutsch

Burial Date: January 25, 2020

Laura Beatrice Lutsch, of Walton, KY passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY at the age of 64.

She was born in Wichita Falls, TX on October 14, 1955; the daughter of the late Eugene and Lois Lay. Laura B. was a longtime member of Walton Christian Church and cherished spending time with her beloved family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert “Bobbie” Lay.

Laura B. is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 41 years, Andrew Lutsch, Sr.; sons, Jimmy (Teresa) Conway, Andrew (Crystal) Lutsch, Jr. and Christopher (Rebekah) Lutsch; brother, James Dean Lay; 11 grandchildren; 2 faithful felines, Shadow and Alicia; as well as many other relatives and friends who will mourn her passing and continue to cherish her memory.

A Gathering of Friends will take place from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N. Main Street, Walton, KY 41094. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Laura B.’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.