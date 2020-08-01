Obituaries » Laura A. Lee

Services will be held privately.

Laura Ann Lee, of Erlanger, KY passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 61.

She was born in Covington, KY on July 27, 1959; the daughter of the late Earl and Geneva Gray. Laura was a retiree of the Kenton County School System having been a bus driver for 28 years. In her spare time, she often enjoyed working the gate at the Kenton County Fair, going out to eat especially at Red Lobster and going to the races with her husband and son. She also had a passion for animals, especially her dogs.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Geneva Gray and two brothers, Allen Gray and Carlos Gray.

Those surviving to carry on Laura’s legacy include her loving husband of 24 years, Joseph “Joe” Lee; son, Jeremy Soard; siblings, Larry Gray, Linda (Thomas) Kelly and Myra Bradley; 10 nieces and nephews; her 3 four-legged faithful companions, Bella, Axle and Finn; her 2 beloved grand-dogs, Winston and Little Girl; as well as several other close relatives and friends who are now emptier with her passing.

Services for Laura will be held privately at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Taylor Mill, KY.