Obituaries » Laura A. Buckett Reed

Burial Date: June 15, 2021 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 1833 Petersburg Road Hebron, KY 41048 June 15, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 69 times















Laura Anna Reed Beckett, 71 of Alexandria passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home. She was a retired Sales Associate for JoAnn Fabrics and WalMart.

Laura was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Northern Kentucky Ward in Fort Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wayne Beckett on January 3, 2020; her parents, Junior B. and Vera Fryar Reed; and two brothers, Darryl Reed and Larry Reed.

Survivors include daughters, Tonya (Paul) Shope, Deborah (Kenneth) Sherman and Rhonda Holt; sister, Vera Belle Reed Sosby; brother, Gary (Mary) Reed; six grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation is from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Funeral services to immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.

ALL VISITORS TO THE SERVICES WILL BE REQUIRED BY THE FAMILY TO HAVE A MASK ON.