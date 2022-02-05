Obituaries » Larry W. White

Burial Date: February 12, 2022 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 12, 1 p.m.

Larry Wayne White, 72, of Taylor Mill, KY went to be with the Lord on February 5th, 2022.

Larry married his best friend, Diana Jean Renner, on June 1, 1968, and was blessed with a large and loving family. He loved being a carpenter and ran his own construction company for many years. He also enjoyed boating at Lake Cumberland, family vacations in Destin, FL, and being a loyal Ford truck owner.

Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana; his son, Larry ‘LJ’ (Jennifer) White; daughter, Amy (Todd) Novak; grandchildren, Megan (Sethan) Owens, Ashley (Brian) Wesselman, and Zoey, Kylie, and Brody Novak; great-grandchildren, Ella Honaker, Violet Owens, and Luca Wesselman; brother, Ed White; sisters, Rose McCreary, Betty Steele, and Betty Snyder; and dear family friend, Charlie (Darlene) Brooks. He is preceded in death by his mother, Laura Napier; father, Albert White; sister, Shelby White; and brother, Bill White.

Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill, KY on February 12th from 11am until the funeral service at 1pm. A private burial for the family will follow.

Memorial contributions suggested to Alzheimer’s Association.