Larry W. Jahnke, age 66 of Union, KY passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023. Larry was born in Covington, KY on August 9, 1956 to Donald and Emajean Bates Jahnke. He retired from the Boone County school system and was a lover of all sports and a collector of sports memorabilia. He is preceded in death by his Parents and his Son Chad Jahnke, who passed away in 2019. Larry is survived by his Wife of 37 years Beverly Jahnke, Daughter Lisa Jahnke, Grandson Trenton Jahnke, and Brother Steven Jahnke. The Visitation will be from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:30 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Entombment will follow at Highland Mausoleum, Fort Mitchell, KY.