Larry James Weber, 72, of Foster, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Larry enjoyed working on Corvette cars but most importantly he loved spending time with his grandsons and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence H. and Casilda (nee Hoffman) Weber. Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (nee Staderman) Weber, his devoted children, Sherri (Roger) Joseph and Larry T. (Carrie) Weber, his loving grandsons, Joseph A. Weber and Samuel J. Weber, his dear siblings, Lois (John) Kuntz, Kenny (Christine) Weber, Karen Weber and Roger (Tracey) Weber and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Muehlenkamp- Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Monday (Jan.6) from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.