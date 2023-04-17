Obituaries » Larry J. Ludwig

Burial Date: April 22, 2023 St. Bernard Church 401 Berry Street Dayton, KY 41074 April 22, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Larry J. Ludwig , 85, of Bellevue, passed away on April 17, 2023 at his home in Bellevue, KY. Larry was a Korean War Army Veteran. He was the CEO/ Vice President of Peoples Federal Bank in Bellevue. He was a member of the Board of Directors Peoples Federal for 27 years and Director and member Board of Directors of Provident Bank for 5 years. Larry loved the outdoors, he enjoyed camping, he was an avid fisherman and he loved Duck hunting. Larry was a Past Chairman of St. Anthony Parish Council as well as serving on St Anthony School Board. He also served on the Diocesan Annual Appeals Board. Larry was a KY Colonel and a member of the Bellevue Vets. He was the Treasurer and member of the Board of Directors of the Palm Colony Club in FL. Larry was also presented with the Key to the City of Bellevue. He was preceded in death by Sister, Shirley Rauf, Sister, Betty Jo Small, Sister, Laverne Bessler. Larry is survived by his Wife, Joan Ludwig, Son, Philip (Patty) Ludwig, Son, Jeff (Paula) Ludwig, Son, Joe (Juli) Ludwig, Sister, M. Sharon (Jim) Conforti, grandchildren Anthony, David, Michael, Trevor, Kaylee, Joey and Jami and great-grandchildren Leo, McKenna, Jaaziah, Joscelyn and Jaydalynn. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:30 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the St. Bernard Church in Dayton, Kentucky. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the St. Bernard Food Pantry 401 Berry Ave. Dayton, Ky 41074, or St. Vincent DePaul Conference at St. Bernard 401 Berry Ave. Dayton, Ky 41074. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Assisting the family.