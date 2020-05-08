Obituaries » Larry D. Duncan

There will be a private service for Larry at Highland Cemetery. The service will be recorded and put on our YouTube, Linnemannfuneralslive.

Larry Dale Duncan, of Florence, KY passed in peace Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 78. Larry was a 1960 graduate of Boone County High School, served in the US Army and was honored to be a member of the KY Colonels. Larry is survived by his devoted wife Julie Duncan, his sons Chris Duncan (Shelly) and Shane Duncan (Maryann), along with six grandchildren and one great-grandson. He joins his first wife, Wanda Duncan in Heaven.

Larry retired from Cincinnati Bell and was a devoted father, mentor, and coach. He enjoyed classic cars, antiques, and barbecue. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

