Obituaries » Larry Banks, Sr.

Deaton Coomer Cemetery Primrose Beattyville, KY 41311 April 23, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 66 times















Larry Banks Sr., 68 of Verona, Kentucky passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. He had a strong work ethic, priding himself on never missing work. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his children Larry (Christie) Banks Jr., Steven (Chasity) Banks, Joseph Banks and Timothy Banks; mother of his children Joan Banks; several grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings Lee Banks, David Banks and Randy Prather; many extended family members and friends. Larry is preceded in death by his son Raymond Banks. A Graveside Service will be held at Deaton-Coomer Cemetery in Beattyville, Kentucky on Friday, April 23, 2021.