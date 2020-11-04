Obituaries » Lannie A. Ralenkotter

Burial Date: November 8, 2020 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Nov. 8, 2:30 p.m.

Lannie Albert Ralenkotter, age 78 of Florence, passed away November 4, 2020. Lannie was a longtime employee of Carr Tool & Dye and General Electric. After retiring, he worked at Meritor Company. Lannie was an Alumnus of St. Henry High School and actively involved in the community. Lannie was a winning coach for the Boone County Knothole League and served as Boone County High School Band Booster President. He was an avid sports fan of the Reds, Bengals and Wildcats. Lannie enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family.

Lannie was father to Candace (Rob) James, Perry (Beverly) Ralenkotter, Kimberly Burnett and Victoria (Scott) Hiance. He was grandfather to Andrew and Matthew Ralenkotter, Shannon, Jenna, and Jackson James, Lea and Ian McIntosh, Michael and Ryanne Schroder, Ashley (Tony) Kordenbrock, Brady Jackson, Sydney, Sarah and Jake (Christie) Hiance. Lannie was great grandfather to Hunter, Ella and Inman. He was preceded in death by his parents; Elmer and Mary Virginia Snyder Ralenkotter, siblings Mary Ralenkotter (Bob) Felthaus, Rae Jo Ann Ralenkotter (Tom) Otto, Donald (Rose) Ralenkotter and grandson Stephen Schroder.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2:30 pm. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required for services as well as social distancing.