Lana M. Daut, 74, passed away peacefully, at her Walton, KY residence, surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Lana was born in Covington, KY on September 8, 1947 to the late Alvin John and Marian Henrietta (Trenkamp) Sprankel. Lana was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She went on to work many years as a Tax Examiner Manager with the IRS. Lana loved her family and her dogs. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, and gardening. In addition to her parents, Lana was preceded in death by a brother Ralph Ashley. She is survived by her husband of 50 years James F Daut, daughters Aime Fausz and Angela Turnick (Kevin), grandchildren: Dillon Fausz, Alissa Fausz, Abigail Turnick, and Zachary Turnick, brother David Sprankel, and many other loving family members. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.