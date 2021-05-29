Obituaries » Lana G. Wright

Burial Date: June 4, 2021 Florence Cossroads Church June 4, 11 a.m.

Lana Georgetta Wright, age 53. Passed to her eternal home on May 29, 2021 at the Woodscrest Manor Care Center, Elsmere,KY. She was a Ministery Worker for the Hands of Love Church, Cincinnati,OH. Predeceased by her father Donnie Robertson. Survived by her: sons Donnie, Mathew and Cord Robertsonl; 2 grandchildren; mother Geni Hamilton Robertson, and sister Michell Stephens. Visitation Friday 11:00am June 4th untill hour of servie at 12:00 noon at the Crossroads Church, 828 Heights Road, Florence, KY. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving the family.