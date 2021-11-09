Obituaries » Lamont J. Jamison III

Lamont “LJ” Jeffrey Jamison III went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. He was born August 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. LJ was a beautiful baby with a gentle and peaceful soul. He was loved and cherished immensely, and his memory will live in our hearts forever. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Betty and Franklin Henn, Nancy J. Christie, Carrie Robinson, and Michael Dane, and his great-aunt: Minnie Robinson. LJ is survived by his loving parents: Lamont “Mont” Jamison Jr. and Kayla Jamison-Henn, grandparents: Jeff and Natalie Henn, Elaine Azeem (Theodore Harris), and Lamont Jamison, uncle: Alex (Allison) Henn, aunt: Laquala Jamison, cousin: Nazir Scott, godparents: Angela Gilbert and Bret Smith, as well as several other loving great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins. A visitation will be held for LJ on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10 AM at St. Barbara Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, KY 41018. Following Mass, LJ will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the LJ Jamison Mem. Scholarship Fund at 408 Timberlake Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018.