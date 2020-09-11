Obituaries » L.B. Powers

Burial Date: September 18, 2020 Swindler & Currin Funeral Home Latonia, KY Sept. 18, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 27 times















L. B. Powers, 71, of Covington, passed away, Friday September 11, 2020 at his home. He was a retired carman with CSX Railroad and an U.S. Army Veteran. L.B. was a graduate of Dixie High School, member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church, Taylor Mill, past president and on the board of directors of Taylor Mill Fire Department. He also loves his Harley and his dog “Charlie”.

Survived by his wife Dale Gosney Powers; two sons Jared (Gina) Powers and Andy (Jeanna) Powers; daughter Lisa Adcock; nine grandchildren Alex and McKenzi Adcock, Jacob and Taylor Adcock, Austin Adcock, Seth Adcock, Levi Adcock, Brenden Powers, Lindsay Powers, Lucas Powers and Grace Powers; two great grandsons Caiden and Granger and sister Pat (Dan) Gill.

Visitation 4-6 pm with funeral service to follow 6 pm Friday, September 18, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Interment Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.