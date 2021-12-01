Obituaries » Kyle A. Tuttle-Wheeler

Burial Date: December 11, 2021 Memorial Gathering 1:00 – 4:00 pm December 11, 2021 at Swindler and Currin Funeral Home 214 West Southern Avenue, Latonia, KY 41015.

Kyle Addison Tuttle-Wheeler, age 27, of Covington, KY passed away on December 1, 2021. He recently joined Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman Union – Local 18 as an apprentice. He was an avid hockey player, loved great food, music, and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his parents, Belinda Tuttle and Robert Wheeler. He is also survived by brother Keegan Tuttle-Wheeler; Grandparents Cindy & Mike Patrick, and Kathy Vickers; Uncle Bill Tuttle (Kathy – Emerson), Aunt Renee Bell (Jon – Megan, Merideth); many great aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. He is loved by all and will be greatly missed.

