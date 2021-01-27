Obituaries » Kurt R. Thiele

Obituary Viewed 24 times















Kurt Robert Thiele, 95, of Florence, KY passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife Wanda Lee Thiele; children Teri D’Andrea and Tina Muchmore (Bob), stepchildren Cheryl Hall (Bob), Lonnie Lynch (Christine), Steve Gowler (Teresa), and Rhonda Greene (Gary); twelve grandchildren; eleven step-grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; eighteen step-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by twin sister Shirley Tillotson, brother Karl Thiele, Jr., daughter Vicki Smiley, son Kurt Daniel Thiele, and a step-grandson. The son of Karl and Meta Thiele, immigrants from Germany, Kurt was born on June 28, 1925, in Cincinnati. After graduating from Withrow High School in 1943, Kurt served in the United States Navy for three years, completing his service as an Aviation Metalsmith Third Class. He worked for Griffin Industries for twenty-eight years, retiring in 1990 as Director of Customer Services. After his retirement from Griffin, Kurt was a Covington School System bus driver for several years. Kurt was an animal lover with a special fondness for birds, an avid motorcyclist, a sports fan, and an aviation enthusiast. A pilot and part owner of a small plane, he looked forward to the EAA Annual Convention and Fly-in in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He enjoyed flying model planes, and until shortly before his death was a proud Volunteer

Ambassador at the Cincinnati International Airport. Kurt was an active member of Florence Baptist Church and Gideons International. Gregarious, generous, energetic, and life-loving, Kurt will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

Kurt’s body was bequeathed to the University of Cincinnati Medical School. No service is planned at this time. Memorials may be made to Hope Ministries of Northern Kentucky or Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood, KY.