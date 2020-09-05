Obituaries » Kristian J. Cristello

Cristello, Kristian Joy, “KJ” formerly of Covington KY, passed away Saturday September 5, 2020. She was born September 28, 1984 in Fort Thomas, KY. She is survived by her three children; Abbrielle Wren, Bryce Wren, and Ava Beckett. Her long time boyfriend Joe Beckett, her mother and stepfather Larry and Brenda Coleman, her father and stepmother Larry and Leslie Cristello, her siblings Branden Cristello, Cyntera Cristello, Kaylin Coleman, and Brieanna Coleman, her grandfather Edward Fisk, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Frank and Rose Cornell, Jim Cristello, and Mary Cox. Kristian was a bright and beautiful soul who lived to entertain and was the life of any party. Unfortunately the battle against her demons was too much and she unwillingly succumbed to her addictions. Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10AM until time of Memorial Service at 12PM, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A ceremony will be held on another date to celebrate Kristian’s life and battle. Details will follow. The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth Medical Center and The Life Center for their assistance during this difficult time. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.