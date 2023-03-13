Obituaries » Kristen L. George

March 23, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Kristen L. George, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the age of 40 years old. Kristen was preceded in death by her father, the late Randy Hughes. She is survived by her children, Paul Williams, Gloria Hildebrand and Race Hildebrand; mother, Brenda Alexander; life partner, Cory Clark. Also survived by many brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Celebration of life will take place on Thursday, March 23rd from 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm at the Marriott Courtyard, Banquet Room A, 3990 Olympic Blvd. Erlanger, KY 41018.